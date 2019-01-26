Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Dylan Smith

Those morning temperatures are looking to be in the mid to upper 30s before the front moves thorough the area. Then temperatures are only looking to warm into the mid 50s by the afternoon, which does not seem out of the normal. However, the big story is the wind that will be moving in behind the front. Most of the area is going to experience gusty conditions with speeds around 20-30 MPH and gust up to 45 MPH. Along with this some of our higher elevations could be under Wind Advisories during this time and into the next morning. These winds are going to make our start on Tuesday very cold with temperatures in the mid 20s and highs in the upper 40s. The rest of next week, we should slowly start warming back up by the weekend with temperatures into the upper 50s and lower to mid 60s in the afternoon. While our low temperatures are staying in the upper 20s and mid to upper 30s the remainder of the of the work week.