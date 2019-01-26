Bowie Middle School partnering with PBS to grow future journalists

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Students in Odessa are getting a jumpstart in the broadcast industry thanks to a PBS Basin program.
Bowie Middle School is partnering with PBS Basin to create the Student Reporting Lab, an organization where they pitch ideas, research for information, shoot video, write and edit to put together stories.
Student Reporting Lab Coordinator Sylvia Gonzalez said the children also have their own newsroom-style system.
“We have a student who wants to be a reporter," Gonzalez said. "So, he’s very hands-on; he gives the other students some roles. For example, they have a photographer; they have someone who writes scripts. But, right now, they are working on three assignments.”
The assignments include a public service announcement, a government shutdown piece and a story about the similarities and differences between Russia and the United States.
Producer Angel Lujan won the Basin PBS student Short Film Festival for his bullying documentary.
“When we were doing it, they were telling us that there was bullying. As soon as I knew, I did the video, I edited, and everything and then I got my crew here,” Lujan said.
Co-producer of that crew is Rawniee Molina, who loves being a part of the group.
“I like that it’s something to maintain my time and put more of my effort cause it’s not overwhelming, but it’s to the point where you have to be professional to take care of cameras and have a responsibility,” Molina said.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.