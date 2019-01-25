San Antonio man dead following 2-vehicle crash in Upton Co.

By Kirsten Geddes | January 25, 2019 at 11:33 AM CST - Updated January 25 at 11:33 AM

UPTON COUNTY, TX (KWES) - A San Antonio man is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Upton County on Wednesday.

Ronald Rincon, 55, was driving a 2018 GMC Sierra north on State Highway 349 around 2:32 p.m. on January 22.

Carlton Carter, 51, of Odessa was traveling south on SH 349 in a 2015 Ford F-250. Carter failed to maintain a single lane and entered the northbound lane, colliding head-on with Rincon.

Carter suffered incapacitating injuries and as transported to Midland Memorial Hospital.

Rincon was pronounced dead at the scene.

