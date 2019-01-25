Restaurant Report: 3 more low performers in Odessa

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The first week of the new year saw another three low performers in the Permian Basin. However, unlike the previous week, the week of December 31 through January 4 had 3 top performers as well.
Jalisco Restaurant Inc. at 2604 N. Grandview Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Food manager certificate not posted
- - Some food not thawed properly
- - Hand wash sink blocked with cans of oil
- - Food establishment permit not posted
- - Not all employees had food handler cards
- - Plumbing in kitchen needed repairs
- - Wiping cloths stored in dough making machine
- - No food thermometers
- - Ventilation hood systems, filters need to be in place
- - Some food not covered
- - Refrigerators need cleaning
- - Hot hold not keeping food warm enough
- - Some food not labeled/date-marked
- - Ice scoop handle touching ice
- - Roof in dining area must be repaired
- - Equipment/utensils not kept at least six inches from the floor
This resulted in the health inspector giving Jalisco Restaurant Inc. a 73 on their health inspection.
Hacienda Vieja Mexican Restaurant at 1701 N. Grant Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Grease recycling bin surface and pavement in front of bin was very greasy
- - Some food in containers not covered
- - Unclear if cold holds were working properly
- - Some food not properly labeled/date-marked
- - Current food establishment permit not posted
- - Not all employees had food handler training
- - Personal drinks not covered
- - No certified food manager
- - Vent filters had been removed
This resulted in the health inspector giving Hacienda Vieja a 79 on their health inspection. However, the inspector went back the next week and everything had been corrected.
Pollos Asados Rio Grande at 1200 S. Grant Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Single service items used as scoops
- - Not all employees had food handler training
- - Hot water not warm enough in outside unit
- - No screen on outdoor unit to prevent flies
- - Hand wash sink used for other purposes
- - Food manager certificate not posted
- - Bag of onions/salsa containers kept on floor
- - No sanitizer test strips
- - Scoops must have handles
- - Personal drinks not covered
This resulted in the health inspector giving Pollos Asados an 82 on their health inspection. However, the inspector went back the next day and everything had been corrected.
As we mentioned, there were three restaurants with perfect scores for the week. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:
- Manuel’s Tortilla & Tamale Factory (1915 E. 2nd St.)
- - Adamari’s Café (6210 Andrews Hwy.)
Here’s a look at Midland’s top performer:
- - Woody’s Hideaway (5701 Starboard Dr.)
