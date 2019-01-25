Permian Basin Weekend 1/25-1/27: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience January 25 through January 27.
- Empty Bowls 2019
The West Texas Food Bank is holding its 2019 Empty Bowls event in Odessa on January 25. The event will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at the WTFB location in Odessa.
- Family Lego Day
The Alpine Public Library will be holding a Family Lego Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 26. Attendees age four and up can enjoy Lego building and exercise their creativity.
- Sword fighting workshop
If you’ve ever dreamed of learning how to wield a sword, this workshop is your opportunity. Davenriche European Martial Artes School in Midland will be hosting a Long Sword Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on January 26.
- Bacon and Brews Fest
If you love bacon and beer, you are in luck. The Bacon and Brews Fest will be held on January 26 at the Midland Downtown Lions Club.
- Silver Wings Ball
The Hangar 25 Air Museum will be having their annual Silver Wings Ball to raise money for the museum. Their event will be on January 26 with cocktails at 6 p.m. followed by the event/ dinner at 7 p.m
- Brian Regan
Comedian Brian Regan will be performing at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center on January 27. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $44.50.
