Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse to hold panel focusing on drug use among West Texas youth

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse will hold Real Talk, a panel event focused on informing the community on the dangers of drug use in the lives of West Texas youth.
The panel will be held at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center on January 24.
The event will be open to the public, parents and anyone involved in the life of a youth are encouraged to attend.
The panelists will consist of people in recovery that will share their experiences as well as provide tips on how to communicate with youth, and insight into methods of intervention. They also hold a question and answer session.
Local researchers will attend in order to provide data on substance use along with local agencies that will provide resources.
