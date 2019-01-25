OPD asking for public help with hit-and-run involving bicyclist

OPD asking for public help with hit-and-run involving bicyclist
By Kirsten Geddes | January 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM CST - Updated January 25 at 9:00 AM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police are asking for the public’s help with a hit-and-run investigation.

OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the Peppertree Place Apartments around 10:29 p.m. on Wednesday evening in reference to a hit-and-run involving a bicycle.

Investigators found a light gray SUV had been traveling eastbound on the 4600 block of Oakwood when it struck a 29-year-old man who had been attempting to cross the road on his bicycle.

The man on the bicycle was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the SUV driver fled the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call Hit & Run Investigator M. Stewart at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-03610.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.