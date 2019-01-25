New food pantry in South Elementary

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Members of Educate Midland, Midland Independent School District, West Texas Food Bank and Honda Classic of Midland are coming together to address a hunger issue at South Elementary.
The groups are setting up a food pantry at the school in one of the portable buildings on the campus.
Crestview Baptist Church provided 200 bags of food, but it doesn’t meet the need of feeding 500 children every weekend.
Thursday afternoon, Classic Honda of Midland Owner Joey Gabarda donated a freezer to the pantry.
“We feel as a business owner, it’s our responsibility to give back to the community and we have a lot of compassion, especially for children and the youth because they are the future of our country," said Gabarda. “And as a business, we need to give back to the community that has supported us along the way.”
The importance of kids being fed can be the difference for the next generation's goals and aspirations.
“You know, right now, everyone is prosperous," said Gabrada. "Oil is doing well so businesses are looking to do things like this. We just need to spread the word.”
Parent Liaison Barbara Yarbrough notes the effects of having a food bank, "...this gives them an opportunity to grow up and not worry about where they’re going to get a meal, but they can focus on school, get a good education and go forward.”
Educate Midland would like to procure more helpful necessities for the project such as wire shelves. (pictured below):
