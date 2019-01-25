New details released on crash that killed 2 Pecos students Tuesday night

PECOS, TX (KWES) - Two Pecos High School student athletes were killed in a car accident on Tuesday night.
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD confirmed that the students were Jonathan Aguilar and Ethan Medina.
The district is providing counselors to their students and staff who may need the assistance.
“We offer our prayers and deepest condolences to the families. May God bless the families and help them during this time,” stated the district.
DPS reports that Medina and Aguilar were traveling northbound on FM 866 at the intersection of FM 866 and SH 302. They failed to yield the right of way to a 2000 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.
Both teens were taken to Medical Center Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured.
