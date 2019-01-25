Morning Forecast with Meteorologist, Dylan Smith

Happy Friday! The weekend is upon us, and temperatures are looking chilly this morning. Heading out the door today, you will need to be prepared for lows in the upper 20s. It would probably be a good idea to let the car run to warm up before hand, and be sure to grab those heavy coats. Then this afternoon we are looking to warm back up to the mid 50s today, with mostly sunny cloud conditions. Tomorrow we still do have a very slight chance for a cool isolated shower or two in some our southeast area around Brewster, Terrell, and Crockett counties. In the morning we are expecting temperatures to begin on the lower 30s and warm to the upper 50s by the afternoon, with partly cloudy conditions all day.
Finishing the weekend off with a sunny Sunday, lows are looking to be in the mid 30s and highs in the upper 60s. It is going to be a great day to go golfing and spend time outside before the starting the work week. On Monday expect temperatures in the low 40s in the morning and high temperatures in the low 60s, with mostly sunny condition throughout the day. Then that evening we are expecting another cold front to slide into the area bringing cold conditions to start Tuesday morning. Most areas should expect temperatures in the upper 20s in the morning and only warming to the upper 40s by the afternoon.
