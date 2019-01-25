Morning Forecast with Meteorologist, Dylan Smith

Happy Friday! The weekend is upon us, and temperatures are looking chilly this morning. Heading out the door today, you will need to be prepared for lows in the upper 20s. It would probably be a good idea to let the car run to warm up before hand, and be sure to grab those heavy coats. Then this afternoon we are looking to warm back up to the mid 50s today, with mostly sunny cloud conditions. Tomorrow we still do have a very slight chance for a cool isolated shower or two in some our southeast area around Brewster, Terrell, and Crockett counties. In the morning we are expecting temperatures to begin on the lower 30s and warm to the upper 50s by the afternoon, with partly cloudy conditions all day.