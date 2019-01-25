The ‘Lone Star Flag’ is now 180 years old

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday marks 180 years since the "Lone Star Flag" was approved as the official state flag of Texas.
According to the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA), Texas President Mirabeau B. Lamar approved the flag as we know it on January 25, 1839 after it had already been approved by the Republic of Texas Congress.
The Lone Star Flag is actually the third official national or state flag Texas has had. The first official flag, the 1836 national standard, was azure with a large golden star in its center. And the second flag, the 1836 national flag for naval service, showed thirteen stripes -- similar to the U.S. flag -- and a blue canton with a single white star.
That flag was used for three years, until the approval of the Lone Star Flag.
According to the TSHA, the actual designer of the Lone Star Flag is unknown.