Friday Afternoon Weather Update

After a chilly start to the day, highs have rebounded into the 50s. Tonight will be chilly, but not quite as chilly, as we will see some clouds move in that will keep us closer to 30 rather than 20. Tomorrow will be maybe a touch warmer than today in Midland and Odessa, and we’ll leave a slim chance of rain in the forecast, but I don’t think we get much if any here in Midland and Odessa. The best chance for some light rain will be in Reagan, Crockett, and Terrell Counties. To the west, less clouds could warm some of us up to the upper 50s and low 60s.