Friday Afternoon Weather Update

After a chilly start to the day, highs have rebounded into the 50s. Tonight will be chilly, but not quite as chilly, as we will see some clouds move in that will keep us closer to 30 rather than 20. Tomorrow will be maybe a touch warmer than today in Midland and Odessa, and we’ll leave a slim chance of rain in the forecast, but I don’t think we get much if any here in Midland and Odessa. The best chance for some light rain will be in Reagan, Crockett, and Terrell Counties. To the west, less clouds could warm some of us up to the upper 50s and low 60s.
Sunday and Monday look to be the warmest two days of the forecast with mid to maybe upper 60s on Sunday, and low to mid 60s on Monday. Sunday morning will likely be in the mid 30s, while Monday morning will be nice and mild in the upper 30s and low 40s as we start a new work week. Ahead of a cold front, Monday will become increasingly breezy. Hard to nail down specifics right now, but winds of 20-30 MPH look probable with possibly higher gusts.
Tuesday’s forecast is a bit tricky after the front passes, as models want to hang on to warmer air near the surface a bit longer, but I’m not convinced. I’m keeping temperatures on the cooler side on Tuesday until things become clearer once we get closer. For now, enjoy the warm up on Sunday and have a great weekend!
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.