Construction to begin on FM 1787 between RM 1492 and FM 1788.

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Officials have announced that construction will begin on FM 1788 during the week of Monday, January 28, 2019, on the four mile stretch between RM 1492 and FM 1788.
The project will rehabilitate the road and add ten foot shoulders to each side of the highway.
This will require daytime lane closures, temporary traffic signals, and a pilot car at various points in the process.
The road will be open at night but motorists will be driving on unpaved surfaces at times; the speed limit in the zone will be 45 miles per hour.
This is the first of three projects slated for FM 1787, the other two will begin this summer and will take place in the stretches from FM 1788 to SH 349, and U.S. Highway 385 in Ector County to RM 1492.
