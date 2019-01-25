STANTON, TX (KWES) - Bustin For Badges sixth annual Clay Shoot Event will take place January 25-26 at Windwalker Farms to benefit local law enforcement.
The event will help fund essential equipment and supplies for both the Odessa and Midland police departments, and Ector and Midland County sheriff’s offices.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at the OPD front desk during regular business hours or by calling 432-335-3322. The raffle tickets are $20 per ticket or 6 tickets for $100.
The raffle drawing will take place on April 26 for the chance to win a 2019 Ranger 500 UTV and a 24 Gun Safe.
To register go to http://bustinforbadges.org/
Any questions regarding the event call 432-571-3462.
