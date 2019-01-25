3 arrested following shots fired call in Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police arrested three people Tuesday afternoon following a shots fired call in Odessa.
Jesiah Villescas, 18, was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Habitation (Parole Violation Warrant) “2nd Degree Felony”, Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle “3rd Degree Felony”, and Driving While License Invalid “Class B Misdemeanor”.
Gabriel Pointdexter, 19, was also arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance “State Jail Felony” and Jesus Villescas, 38, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon “3rd Degree Felony”.
While responding to the shots fired call, officers found a blue Dodge Charger traveling in the area of Odessa and Jackson. The vehicle matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop and evaded officers southbound on Texas.
After some time the Charger stopped in the 800 block of Gulf. Jesiah Villescas was identified as the driver and Pointdexter and Jesus Villescas were identified as passengers.
Inside the vehicle officers found a Glock pistol, a 30 round magazine, THC oil and drug paraphernalia.
Jesiah reportedly had a felony parole violation warrant for burglary of a habitation. Jesus was also found to be a convicted felon.
All three subjects have been arrested and charged and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.
