Apache announces additional $1 million endowment at Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting

“We are beyond grateful to Apache for stepping forward to help with our restoration efforts at Balmorhea State Park,” said Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Executive Director Carter Smith. “Without a doubt, their leadership and generosity, coupled with the support of many other organizations and individuals who met their challenge to help save this west Texas oasis, has allowed the department to make critical repairs to the pool without having to sacrifice other much needed park projects around the state. Additionally, the new endowment being established by Apache will allow the department to continue making important improvements to Texas’ favorite swimming hole and help ensure that Balmorhea State Park stays open for future generations to enjoy.”