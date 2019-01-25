Annual spring kickoff ceremony for drive to success at Odessa College

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa college students, faculty and employees celebrated the Spring Kickoff Drive to Success January 25 at 11:30 a.m.
There was a celebration and prizes in the lobby of the Saulsbury Campus Center.
This year marks the 11th Annual Drive to Success, an innovative incentive program which encourages OC students to become fully involved in academic and social activities in order to help them be successful in their college careers.
Closing the 2019 spring semester, Odessa College, with the support of local Drive to Success sponsors, will reward one lucky OC student with a new Ford Mustang.
