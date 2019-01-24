17-year-old threatens to ‘shoot up’ Taylor High School for second time

Please take an opportunity to talk to your student(s) about speaking up if they feel threatened or notice something that does not seem right. There are a couple ways to do this. The first would be to tell a teacher or administrator. If your student does not feel comfortable speaking to a staff member, we have an anonymous tip line called "Crime Stoppers." This program is sponsored through Williamson County and is used in a number of districts. When submitting a tip, please make sure to give specific information so we can follow up effectively and accurately.