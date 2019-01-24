What a combination: It’s National Peanut Butter Day and Beer Can Appreciation Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Peanut butter and beer: it’s a combination you might not put together, but the universe did.
There must not be enough days in the year, because Jan. 24 is known as National Peanut Butter Day AND Beer Can Appreciation Day, according to National Day Calendar.
National Peanut Butter Day is pretty self-explanatory - it celebrates that creamy (or crunchy) spread that seems to pair well with almost anything. It is also rich in protein and a good source of calcium, among other good things.
Beer Can Appreciation Day is a little more interesting. According to National Day Calendar, this celebrates the day when beer was first sold in cans in 1935.
This means that beer has been sold in cans for just 84 years, which really isn’t that long.
National Day Calendar says the first beer can was made of steel and weighed almost 40 ounces, and had to be opened with a church key.
Later on the cans developed into what they look like today, with Pittsburgh Brewing Company introducing the pull tab in 1963.
National Compliment Day is also observed on Jan. 24, so go out and tell everyone how much you appreciate them!
There’s lots to celebrate, so go ahead and crack open a can of peanut butter or enjoy a spoonful of beer!
Er, wait. Switch those around. Or don’t, we don’t judge!
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.