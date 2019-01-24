Thursday Afternoon Weather Update

It’s Family Science Night tonight, see you there at 6:30! It should be a fun one as we’ll be tracking a cold front that’s currently situated across the Texas panhandle and will continue to sink south or southeast. This will be good practice for you kids out there who want to try the green screen. While not really any stronger than the front the other night, with cool air in place already, get ready for a chilly night. The front should come through Midland around 5-6 PM, but we’re already seeing the winds pick up out ahead of the front with gusts in the mid to upper 20s out there. Highs today are about average for this time of year, but with the breeze it will feel like the 40s to low 50s instead.