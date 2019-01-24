Thursday Afternoon Weather Update

It’s Family Science Night tonight, see you there at 6:30! It should be a fun one as we’ll be tracking a cold front that’s currently situated across the Texas panhandle and will continue to sink south or southeast. This will be good practice for you kids out there who want to try the green screen. While not really any stronger than the front the other night, with cool air in place already, get ready for a chilly night. The front should come through Midland around 5-6 PM, but we’re already seeing the winds pick up out ahead of the front with gusts in the mid to upper 20s out there. Highs today are about average for this time of year, but with the breeze it will feel like the 40s to low 50s instead.
Overnight, things will get cold, with low 20s and even the teens possible for some of us. Take care of your pets, and make sure you tuck the kids in good tonight, it's going to be cold! Tomorrow afternoon, highs are only expected to get to the low to mid 50s. A chilly end to the week for sure.
Latest model guidance is following a drier trend for us in Midland and Odessa, so we've lowered our chances of precipitation to 10%, but will maintain a 20% chance for our southeastern counties on Saturday. Rainfall, if any, will be pretty light. Highs on Saturday should warm up to the upper 50s to possibly even the 60s out west where there will likely be fewer clouds. By dinnertime, we should all see mostly clear skies, a good sign of things to come on Sunday.
Sunday into Monday, the ridge of high pressure to our west will slide east allowing temperatures to warm to the 60s. Sunday morning will still be chilly, but for the start of the work week, things will be more mild with lows in the upper 30s to maybe the low 40s. Unfortunately this won’t last long as a trough shoves the ridge back to the west, and with it comes possibly the strongest cold front we’ve seen this winter, bringing back frigid morning temperatures. Enjoy the late-weekend warm up while you can!
