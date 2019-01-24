Odessa man pleads guilty in intoxication manslaughter cases involving ice cream truck

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - An Odessa man has pled guilty in a deadly crash involving an ice cream truck back in 2017.
Mark Cason Garrett pled guilty to three counts of intoxication manslaughter using a deadly weapon and three counts of intoxication assault using a deadly weapon for the June 2017 crash involving an ice cream truck in Ector County.
He is facing two sentences, 20 years for intoxication manslaughter and 10 years for intoxication assault. The sentences will be served concurrently.
We’re told the victims and the families of the victims were informed of and agreed to this plea.
