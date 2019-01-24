Morning Weather with Meteorologist, Dylan Smith

Saturday morning temperatures are looking be back up into the lower 30s, with highs staying in the mid to lower 50s once again. There also is a 20% chance of some cold rain showers to move through some of our southeastern counties in the early evening hours on Saturday. So be aware of that if you plan on being out and about in the that area. Then finally on Sunday we should see some slightly warmer weather in the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 60s and low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s to finish off the weekend. This moderate temperature trend should stay with us through the very beginning of the next work week until our next system moves in on Tuesday evening.