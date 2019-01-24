Morning Weather with Meteorologist, Dylan Smith

Happy Thursday! We saw a cool day in west Texas yesterday, and we’re more than likely to see the same thing again today. We are beginning today with temperatures in the 30s, and we’ll warm back up to the mid 50s with sunny conditions by this afternoon. There is a cold front sliding through the area this evening, and even though it is dry it should bring cooler temperatures during the overnight hours, as well as very gusty northerly winds. Tomorrow you should see mostly sunny skies with temperatures are starting off in the upper 20s, and warming to the mid to lower 50s by the afternoon. So your still going to want to have those winter coats throughout the beginning of your weekend.
Saturday morning temperatures are looking be back up into the lower 30s, with highs staying in the mid to lower 50s once again. There also is a 20% chance of some cold rain showers to move through some of our southeastern counties in the early evening hours on Saturday. So be aware of that if you plan on being out and about in the that area. Then finally on Sunday we should see some slightly warmer weather in the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 60s and low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s to finish off the weekend. This moderate temperature trend should stay with us through the very beginning of the next work week until our next system moves in on Tuesday evening.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.