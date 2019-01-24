Midland man charged in connection with fatal crash

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police have arrested Greg Young, 45, in connection to a fatal crash from January 8.
The crash, which occurred at the 5000 block of East 52nd Street, killed one Midland woman, identified as Jennifer Gallegos, 35.
According to police, Young was traveling with Gallegos when he passed vehicles in the center turn lane at a high rate of speed, lost control and rolled several times.
Gallegos was thrown from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the Medical Center Hospital.
Young has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter 2nd Degree Felony, placed into custody Wednesday morning and transported to the ECLEC.
