MCSO, DPS responding to barricaded suspect in Midland, witness says building evacuated

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland County Sheriff’s Office and State Troopers is responding to reports of barricaded suspect.
The incident is occurring in the 3000 block of N. County Road 1130.
A witness at the scene tells us they are attempting to get home but roads have been blocked off at this time. Another witness tells us Bird Electric has been evacuated.
There is no further information at this time but we have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.
