Man who sold kidney to buy iPhone now bedridden after organ failure

(Gray News) – In April 2011, 17-year-old Wang Shangkun made headlines when he sold one of his kidneys so he could buy an iPhone 4 and iPad 2.
“Why do I need a second kidney? One is enough,” he said in reports at the time.
Almost immediately after the surgery, Wang began dealing with complications. Now, nearly eight years later, his decision seems to have cost him his quality of life.
Wang, now 25, spends his days bedridden. His remaining kidney is failing so he depends on a dialysis machine for his survival, news.com.au reports.
The place his surgery took place was so unsanitary, he developed renal deficiency which led to an infection. The lack of post-op care also contributed to his conditon.
The surgery was illegal. In fact, Wang agreed to it without getting his parents’ permission.
Nine people involved in the black-market operation ended up being arrested and five of them went to prison.
Even so, Wang wanted the Apple products to show off to his friends. His only obstacle was money.
He and his family lived in China’s poorest provinces and simply could not afford it.
The kidney netted him 22,000 yuan, equivalent to $2,500 in the United States.
