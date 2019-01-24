Goodwill-West Texas board of directors announces new President and CEO

ABILENE, TX (KWES) - The Board of Directors for Goodwill-West Texas appoints Rick Waldraff as President and Chief Executive Officer.
For the past 30 years Waldraff’s work with First Financial Bank and the banking industry has provided him the opportunity to develop partnerships through board service for several other nonprofit entities in the territory serviced by Goodwill-West Texas.
“We are delighted to have Rick Waldraff join the efforts of Goodwill-West Texas,” says Trish Dressen, board chair of the nonprofit. “His extensive background in the financial industry, his love for all things West Texas and his compassionate, generous spirit make this a perfect fit. We’re excited to see what the future holds for Goodwill-West Texas and know Rick will help us fully live our mission of providing opportunities to people with barriers to employment.
Waldraff will begin his position on February 1, 2019 and be responsible for over 300 employees, as well as 14 store locations across a 35-county territory of West Texas.
