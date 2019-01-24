Ector County Coliseum overcrowds with support for wounded ECSO deputies

"I didn't expect a turnout like this you know it's just a blessing,” Deputy Cody Smith said. “We were blessed by the good Lord above you know that we came out all alive. It could've been worse but it wasn't and we're thankful for it every day. And I'll be thankful for it the rest of my life." The Coliseum, booming with energy and support, was summed up by Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis as "indescribable."