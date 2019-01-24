Ector County Coliseum overcrowds with support for wounded ECSO deputies

ODSSEA, TX (KWES) - Wednesday, the Ector County Coliseum was bustling during a hamburger cookout with one goal in mind, raise money for the three Ector County deputies who survived being shot during a search warrant last week.
The cookout offered ten dollar plates of burgers and barbecue.
The turnout exceeded everyone's expectations, touching the hearts of many, especially, the honored deputies.
"You know I kind of wanted to tear up there at the beginning to see how many people came out to support us," Deputy Josh Pool said.
The cookout's crowd was so unexpected, it forced them to relocate and order extra burgers.
"I didn't expect a turnout like this you know it's just a blessing,” Deputy Cody Smith said. “We were blessed by the good Lord above you know that we came out all alive. It could've been worse but it wasn't and we're thankful for it every day. And I'll be thankful for it the rest of my life." The Coliseum, booming with energy and support, was summed up by Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis as "indescribable."
"It was very heartwarming to know that we have this kind of support for law enforcement in our community, my words can't," Sheriff Griffis explained.
All deputies are recovering up to speed, but haven't been released to work just yet.
“As far as moving forward, to tell you the truth I really don’t think there will be anything to stop us from performing our jobs,” Deputy Pool said.
