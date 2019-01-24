ECISD approves pay raises, renovations

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Ector County Independent School District held a board meeting Tuesday night.
In 2018, Ector voters approved a tax ratification which generated $18 million in local and state revenue. The money went toward staff raises, roof repairs, new buses, and security.
The staff received a portion of their raises on December 31, which have become a regular monthly payment.
Leaky roofs caused by hailstorms were also high on the to-do list. ECISD Communications Officer Mike Adkins provided a repair update.
“Most of the work from the 2016 storm is completed. Although, there’s still a couple that are getting worked on or have to get started," said Adkins. "As a whole, most of that work is done. Almost all of the work from 2017 still has to be bid out, received and started.”
Ector County is also stepping on the gas for the replacement of school buses.
“We have one activity bus, seven more yellow buses will be coming in that we purchased, the lease from the larger group of them is 30 buses," said Adkins. "It’s in the works right now and should be something we get worked out in the next month or so and look forward to getting those a little later on.”
The Board of Trustees also moved forward with security measures by approving funds to install fences around the schools.
The board voted 7-0 to approve the Odessa Pathway to Teaching, funded by the U.S. Department of Education. The five-week program was planned in response to vacant spots in schools across Ector County.
They are targeting candidates who have bachelor’s degrees and want to become teachers and hope to prepare 80 applicants through summer and fall of 2019.
“It really focuses locally and what it’ll do is pull them in a group and place them in a classroom with an experienced mentor teacher right away and five weeks is pretty intense," said Adkins. "A lot of training and a lot of mentorship and really, real life experience.”
The board was updated on Ector College Prep Success Academy, which implements rotating block schedule, an extended school day, intense monitoring of students' work with immediate responses when necessary. It has posted 97% attendance, the highest in the district.
By May 2024, the district hopes students are able to:
- exceed the “meets standard” portion on state assessments from 30% to 60%
- raise their reading level to or above 85% from the current 60%
- raise students college, career and military readiness from 11% to 34%.
For a full recap of the school board meeting visit www.EctorCountyISD.org.
