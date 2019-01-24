Cut line near Rankin delays Upton County 911 services

UPTON COUNTY, TX (KWES) - An AT&T line north of Rankin was cut Wednesday afternoon resulting in a loss of incoming 911 calls to the Upton County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say all 911 calls originating in Upton County are being directed to Crane 911.
There may be a slight delay when calling in but the office asks the public be patient and they will answer.
No information was given on the cause or reason for the cut line, nor an estimated time for when it would be repaired.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.