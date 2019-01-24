Cut line near Rankin delays Upton County 911 services

(Source: Upton County Office of Emergency Management)
By Victor Blanco | January 23, 2019 at 6:59 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 6:59 PM

UPTON COUNTY, TX (KWES) - An AT&T line north of Rankin was cut Wednesday afternoon resulting in a loss of incoming 911 calls to the Upton County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say all 911 calls originating in Upton County are being directed to Crane 911.

There may be a slight delay when calling in but the office asks the public be patient and they will answer.

No information was given on the cause or reason for the cut line, nor an estimated time for when it would be repaired.

Posted by Upton County Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday, January 23, 2019

