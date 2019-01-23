Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update

Friday afternoon should see temperatures rebound a little quicker than they have today, with highs in to the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds on Saturday with the chance of some showers, especially to the south and east of Midland and Odessa. Clouds should keep us cool in the low 50s, but out west where clouds will be less likely, could warm to the upper 50s. Sunday into Monday we warm up to the 60s before another cold front comes Monday into Tuesday. While it looks dry, his could be the strongest cold front we’ve seen all year if current trends continue, which could put Midland and Odessa into the teens Tuesday morning. Stay tuned.