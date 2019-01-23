UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old from Midland has been located

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - UPDATE: MPD is reporting that Sewell has been found.
Midland Police are looking for a missing Midland girl.
Sloan Victoria Sewell, 14, was reportedly last seen in Monahans wearing a black and blue soccer jacket, black leggings and white Adidas shoes.
Sewell is 5′1″ and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you have any info on this person’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 432-688-1040 or 432-631-4756.
