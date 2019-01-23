The University of Texas of the Permian Basin inaugural robotics championship battle set this weekend

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin inaugural robotics championship battle set this weekend
(Source: kwes)
January 22, 2019 at 7:49 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 7:49 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The University of Texas of the Permian Basin College of Engineering will host inaugural Tech Challenge Regional Robotics Championship on January 26 inside the UTPB gym.

Thirty-six teams from Midland and Odessa will compete on the robotics battlefield to earn a top four spot in order to triumph and conquer the state final championship.

Each robot will be tested through a series of tasks and be evaluated in the following categories: design, build, program and test.

This event is fast-paced, exciting and offers opportunities to connect with students from other teams.
Event Organizer Dr. Anveeksh Koneru

Event organizer Dr. Anveeksh Koneru said. “This event is fast-paced, exciting and offers opportunities to connect with students from other teams.”

Doors open at 7 a.m. and the competition begins at 11:00 am. The final round of competition is at 4:30 pm and an awards ceremony will begin at 5 pm.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.