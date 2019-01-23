The University of Texas of the Permian Basin inaugural robotics championship battle set this weekend

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The University of Texas of the Permian Basin College of Engineering will host inaugural Tech Challenge Regional Robotics Championship on January 26 inside the UTPB gym.
Thirty-six teams from Midland and Odessa will compete on the robotics battlefield to earn a top four spot in order to triumph and conquer the state final championship.
Each robot will be tested through a series of tasks and be evaluated in the following categories: design, build, program and test.
Event organizer Dr. Anveeksh Koneru said. “This event is fast-paced, exciting and offers opportunities to connect with students from other teams.”
Doors open at 7 a.m. and the competition begins at 11:00 am. The final round of competition is at 4:30 pm and an awards ceremony will begin at 5 pm.
