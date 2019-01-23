2 Pecos students killed in Tuesday night crash

PECOS, TX (KWES) - Two Pecos High School student athletes were killed in a car accident on Tuesday night.
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD confirmed that the students were Jonathan Aguilar and Ethan Medina.
The district is providing counselors to their students and staff who may need the assistance.
“We offer our prayers and deepest condolences to the families. May God bless the families and help them during this time,” stated the district.
There are no further details about the crash at this time.
