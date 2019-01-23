Tegna Terms of Service

The Site may include features that enable you to provide feedback to us and that allow users to interact with each other on the Site and post content and materials for display on the Site. By accessing and using any such features, you represent and agree: (i) that you are the owner of any material you post or submit, or are making your posting or submission with the express consent of the owner of the material; (iii) that you are making your posting or submission with the express consent of anyone pictured in any material you post or submit, (iv) that you are 13 years of age or older; (v) that the materials will not violate the rights of, or cause injury to, any person or entity; and (vi) that you will indemnify and hold harmless us, our affiliates, and each of our and their respective directors, officers, managers, employees, shareholders, agents, representatives and licensors, from and against any liability of any nature arising out of related to any content or materials displayed on or submitted via the Site by you or by others using your username and password. You also grant us a license to use the materials you post or submit via such features, as described above under the header "Rights and Restrictions Relating to Site Content."