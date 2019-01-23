State Rep. Ron Reynolds wants to more than double minimum wage in Texas

If one Texas lawmaker gets his way, minimum wage in Texas will more than double.
Rep. Ron Reynolds filed House Bill 194 to increase minimum wage to $15.00 an hour, up from the current $7.25 an hour.
“Raising the minimum wage in Texas to $15.00 an hour will put more money into the pockets of hard-working Texans and is a critical step in creating an economy that works for everyone, not just the wealthy few,” said Reynolds in a release Tuesday.
If approved, it would go into effect September 1, 2019.
Reynolds represents Texas House District 27 in Ft. Bend County.