State Rep. Ron Reynolds wants to more than double minimum wage in Texas

The state lawmaker filed a bill that would increase the minimum wage to $15.00 an hour

By KHOU Staff | January 23, 2019 at 11:50 AM CST - Updated January 23 at 11:50 AM

If one Texas lawmaker gets his way, minimum wage in Texas will more than double.

Rep. Ron Reynolds filed House Bill 194 to increase minimum wage to $15.00 an hour, up from the current $7.25 an hour.

“Raising the minimum wage in Texas to $15.00 an hour will put more money into the pockets of hard-working Texans and is a critical step in creating an economy that works for everyone, not just the wealthy few,” said Reynolds in a release Tuesday.

If approved, it would go into effect September 1, 2019.

