Permian Basin Opera announces next performance, new creative leadership

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Permian Basin Opera has announced a new Executive Director and Artistic Director, as well as a new performance in February of 2020 at the Yucca Theater in Midland.
Sarah Jones and Andrew Nienaber will fill the Executive Director and Artistic Director roles respectively.
In 2020 the opera will preform The Elixir of Love, tickets will go on sale later this year.
Nienaber, who will be acting as Artistic Director, stated that he is excited to begin work as the first Artistic Director in the Permian Basin Opera’s history.
“With the help of the new Executive Director Sarah Jones and the Board of Directors, I hope to build on the success of last year’s production of Tosca and bring the best talent to Midland and Odessa to create a tradition of live opera performance that the Permian Basin can be proud of,” says Nienaber.
Sarah Jones, incoming Executive Director, believes that the Opera could play a key role in the community.
“I am truly humbled and honored to be able to represent my communities and my love for the arts through Permian Basin Opera." Jones continued, "I have been gifted with an opportunity to make the people and particularly children in our area a part of something greater.”
