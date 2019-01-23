Morning Weather Update from Meteorologist Dylan Smith

We are half way through the work week! It is all down hill from here, and its going to stay colder from here on out. Your going to want to keep those heavy jackets at the ready. Today is setting up to be a big blue sky day with high temperatures in the mid 50s and low temperatures starting out in the upper 20s. Then tomorrow we should be starting out a little warmer with morning temperatures in the lower 30s, and highs in the upper 50s by the afternoon. Our coldest start is on Friday as we should begin the day around 26 degrees, and warming up to mid 50s by the afternoon.