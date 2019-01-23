Midland PD uses baseball cards to connect with kids

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Since the mid-19th century, baseball cards have paired photography with our national pastime making them an influential collectible for historians and fans alike.
In Midland, police officer trading cards have been a catch within the community. Sergeant Michael Chandler explained what can be found on each one.
“It gives the officer’s years that he’s been working at the police department and some things he likes, including hobbies," said Chandler.
Chandler said the importance is to relay the message that a police officer will always step into the on-deck circle for the kids and bring them home.
“It’s just fun for the kids to see them, maybe get to know the officer a little more and show them that we’re here to help as well,” said Chandler.
Cop cards are a part of the police department’s community relations unit, which houses programs like National Night Out and Trunk or Treat.
The programs are a great way for people to recognize officers beyond the badge who protect them every day.
If you would like more information, visit the City of Midland Police Department Events and Programs page or call Community Relations at 432-685-7582.
