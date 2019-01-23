Midland and Odessa EZ- Rider will be funded during Government Shutdown

MIDLAND/ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The cities of Midland and Odessa are coming together to keep public transportation systems active.
Midland City Council voted to provide EZ-Rider transit funding until the Federal Government shutdown ends.
"So what the city of Midland and what the city of Odessa are doing is we're helping supplement EZ-Rider to $200,000 a month for each city to help them with their operating budget until the Federal Government re-opens," explained Midland City Councilman J. Ross Lacy.
EZ- Rider General manager, Jennie Garcia, expressed that without City Council funding, they would have been forced to shut down their services by the end of the month, leaving thousands of passengers without transportation.
"No services, no employees would have positions and the community would be impacted over an average of 1,200 riders a day," Garcia said.
Another good thing, taxpayers do not have to worry about any cost coming out of their pockets. According to City Council, the money will be reimbursed as soon as the shutdown ends.
“Once the Federal Government re-opens, we will get our money back through reimbursements and then everything will be going.”
