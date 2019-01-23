Midland College searching for outstanding Alumni

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland College is seeking nominations for the 2019 MC Outstanding Alumni of the Year Award.
The Outstanding Alumni of the Year Award honors individuals who have attended Midland College and made outstanding contributions in their chosen fields of endeavor and to the community in their personal and professional lives.
Nominations will be accepted through Friday, February. For more information contact Taylor Shorb at tshorb@midland.edu or 432-685-4519.
