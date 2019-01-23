Growing number of confirmed HIV cases in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - An Odessa resident posted a Facebook post earlier this month highlighting the number of confirmed HIV cases in Ector and Midland counties.
The post showed numbers of confirmed cases that are reported to each county annually.
Looking at the last six years of data from both counties, there was a large spike in confirmed cases.
Both Ector and Midland county had a larger increase from 2017- 2018 than any of the five previous years.
Permiacare’s Basin Assistance Services Center says with the four to five intakes a week that they’re currently seeing- that’s around four times as many people in a month than they would typically previously see.
“In the past we would probably average 5 or 6 (people) a month... so we are getting our months worth in a week..” said a team leader of the Basin Assistance Services Center Delfina Ponce,
Permiacare’s Basin Assistance Services Center’s goal is to make the people that seek treatment through them reach a point to where their virus is undetectable so its “un-transmittable”.
Some of the services Basin Assistance Services Center offers are:
- HIV Specialist clinic visits
- Free Codoms
- Regular blood work
- Medication assistance
- Dental care
- Referred physician services
- Medical case management
- Rides to medical appointments
- Education/awareness on HIV diagnosis
- Individual and group counseling
- Housing and utility assistance (HOPWA)
- Social services case management
In addition they also offer free HIV testing on-site with an appointment.
For more information visit their website at www.PBMHMR.com.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.