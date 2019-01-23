Odessa woman shot in back of head, suspect in custody

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2:40 p.m. from a woman stating her mother was shot near Einstein Ave. and Berry St.
Authorities say the woman was transported to Medical Center Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.
At this time the victim is considered stable and one female suspect was placed into custody at the scene.
According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, it is “a possible family violence” situation.
Investigators are on scene and also at MCH with the victim.
No names being released at this time.
