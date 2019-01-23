5 dead after shooting at SunTrust bank in Florida

SEBRING, FL (WFLA/CNN)- Authorities in Sebring Florida say five people are dead after a gunman walked into a central Florida bank and opened fire on Wednesday afternoon,
Sebring police officials say 21-year-old Zephen Zaver called dispatch around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday and reported that he had fired shots.
The Highlands County Commissioner tells CNN it's unclear if the injured are bank employees or customers.
After negotiations were unsuccessful, swat members entered the bank.
The suspect eventually surrendered.
Details on injuries were not immediately available
But, County Commissioner Don Elwell wrote on his Facebook page, "Getting more info now - none of it is good...Please keep praying." He told NBC News he knows there have been "multiple people shot," and called them civilian injuries.
Sebring is 94 miles southeast of Tampa.
