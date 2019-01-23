Bacon Hour: McDonald’s to offer bacon on everything for 1 hour next Tuesday

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Happy hour is going to have to make room for a new sheriff in town - Bacon Hour at McDonald’s.
It’s just what it sounds like - McDonald’s is giving customers a chance to add bacon to anything on their menu for just one hour only.
From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29, you can get a free side of bacon on literally any menu item your heart desires.
This is a one time only deal, so make sure to make McDonald’s your dinner destination that day to make your bacon dreams come true.
The bacon bash is also to celebrate the restaurant’s addition of bacon to some classic menu items, including the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder.
