Zoo worker loses thumb in encounter with orangutan

(Gray News) - The Toledo Zoo has launched an investigation after a volunteer lost her finger while feeding an orangutan Saturday.
The 14-year-old male animal named Bajik “reached through the mesh enclosure and made contact with the unpaid staff member’s hand,” Shayla Bell Moriarty, the Toledo Zoo’s vice president and chief of staff, told the Toledo Blade.
The volunteer had worked with Bajik since his birth in 2005 and has worked at the zoo for about 18 years, Moriarty told the paper.
The animal may have stuck his fingers through a gap in the steel bars, grabbed the volunteer’s thumb and bit down on her forearm. Her thumb was detached during the incident, Moriarty said.
The unpaid volunteer was working with two paid employees when the incident occurred. She sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Orangutans are known to be very strong animals. Bajik’s father once bent a quarter in half with his thumb and forefinger, Suzanne Husband, associate curator of mammals, told the paper.
The entire incident lasted a few seconds as other staff were able to distract the animal.
There was no video of the incident.
Adult male orangutans can weigh 70-180 pounds, according to facts on the zoo’s site.
The zoo is home to more than 10,000 animals of over 720 species, according to the zoo’s website.
