UTPB art professor proud to be a part of Empty Bowls

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A University of Texas at the Permian Basin Associate Art professor has defined himself with a labor of love for the Empty Bowls event.
A pioneer of the event, Christopher Stanley began Empty Bowls after a student, Taylor Clark, dared him to take his philosophies on community and apply them to his everyday life.
After some research, and some skepticism, Stanley, with the help of Taylor’s father Sid Clark of Catfish and Co., held the first event.
The group was surprisingly pleased at the turnout of the first event and decided right then and there, the event needed to happen again.
With its event this year, Empty Bowls will celebrate its 19th anniversary.
"To sit in the same classroom that this event started, and to be surrounded by the bowls getting reading for this years event, and then kind of having the moment where you go oh my god next year it's going to be 20 years that we've been doing this. So, it's unfathomable but at the same time it's really beautiful," said Stanley.
For $15 folks can buy a bowl made by students of all levels and ages and have the bowl filled with food. The idea behind Empty Bowls is to remind us not all bowls are filled with food.
The event will be held Friday, January 25th, from 7-9 P.M.
Sponsor tables can also be bought in advance for $500.
The artists working together from Odessa College, Midland College, and UTPB is a prime example of this event bringing the community together for a greater good.
If you would like to find out more information visit the West Texas Food Bank website at WTXFoodBank.org.
