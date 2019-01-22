Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update

Good afternoon everyone! I’m tracking a cold front that just slid through Midland and is continuing to push south. Temperatures topped out at either 62 or 63 depending on how they round the numbers, and that was not too long ago at 1:10 PM. As of 2PM, Midland International is reporting 54 degrees and clouds. The northwestern Permian Basin has dropped to the low 40s, but we’re still seeing readings near 70 degrees in the Big Bend region.
Most models keep West Texas dry, but we could see some light showers form along or ahead of the front, so the best chance of seeing some light sprinkles will be to the south and east of Midland and Odessa. Just something to keep an eye on as we approach dinner time.
Tomorrow morning will be cold, likely in the 20s for most of us, so get those winter jackets out for the kids in the morning as you send them to the bus stop. Afternoon highs tomorrow might struggle to reach the mid 50s for some of us. That said, we'll still see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon, so that should hopefully make it *feel* warmer.
Thursday will be chilly yet again in the morning, right around freezing, but should warm up to around normal by the afternoon, still with plenty of sunshine before another weaker cold front comes through late Thursday into Friday. This will make things chilly and breezy Friday morning. Moral of the story, probably a good idea to keep that jacket handy all week.
The jury is still out on Saturday as to rain chances. Right now, it looks like the best chance will be the points east of the New Mexico/Texas border, but we’ll keep an eye on it as we get closer and maintain a 20% chance of rain on Saturday. Good news, it looks like we end the weekend on a good note with sunshine and temperatures around 60!
