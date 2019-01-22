Thousands expected to join largest volleyball tournament in the Basin

Odessa, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares for Permian Basin Qualifier 2019, the largest volleyball tournament in the Permian Basin, Jan. 26 at 8 a.m.
Hosted by the Permian Basin Elite Volleyball Club, the tournament has more than 230 registered teams ranging all the way from Abilene, El Paso, Amarillo, Lubbock, Fort Stockton, Alpine, Pecos to Midland and Odessa.
“This is the largest volleyball tournament to ever come to the Permian Basin in the 37 years she’s been involved,” Linda McMillan with the Permian Basin Elite Volleyball Qualifier said.
This tournament is expected to bring at least 5,000 out-of-town guests and have an estimated economic impact of more than $2.6 million.
If you have any questions about the event, feel free to call McMillan at 432-634-7460, or contact Dawn Stringer with the Odessa CVB.
