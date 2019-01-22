Public hearing addresses I-20 Overpass project

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A public meeting to discuss proposed construction of an overpass and ramp improvements on Interstate 20 near County Road 1250 in Midland County is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Midland Horseshoe’s Education Building.
The meeting is designed to present the proposed improvements between West Loop 250 and FM 1788, as wella s improvements for the service roads.
The proposal will include adding a new interchange granting access to the industrialized area around CR 1250.
Officials state that better access in the area would reduce the amount of traffic having to enter the service road at either FM 1788 or West Loop 250, thus reducing congestion at those intersections of the north service road.
The meeting will consist of an open house, followed by a brief presentation and a question-and-answer session. Staff from the Texas Department of Transportation will be available to answer questions.
Written comments from the public regarding the project may be submitted at the meeting, in person, or by mail, postmarked by Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, to be part of the official meeting record.
Comments or questions may be sent to Gabriel Ramirez, P.E., at Gabriel.Ramirez@txdot.gov or mailed to Gabriel Ramirez, P.E., Advanced Planning Engineer, TxDOT Odessa District Office, 3901 East Highway 80, Odessa, TX 7961.
People interested in attending the meeting who have special communication or accommodation needs are encouraged to contact Gene Powell at the TxDOT Odessa District Public Information Office at (432) 498-4746, at least two working days prior to the meeting.
