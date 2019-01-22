OPD arrest 3 in connection to human trafficking investigation

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Three men are in custody following an investigation on January 18.
Irving Holcomb, 32, Ashton Battles, 21, and Rene Gonzalez, 29, were all arrested and charged after Odessa police responded to a motel in southeast Odessa Friday night.
Gonzalez has been charged with public intoxication and Battles was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Holcomb was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault with a child, indecency with a child, harboring a runaway and possession of a methamphetamine.
Upon arrival at the hotel, officers made contact with the three adult males. Upon receiving a search warrant, OPD also discovered a minor in the hotel room.
Officers found two handguns and a Winchester .22 rifle with the serial number scratched off, while two of the men ere found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Gonzales was also intoxicated.
All three suspects have been transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are anticipated.
